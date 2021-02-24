Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 872,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,338 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $24,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 1,300.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 565,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,579,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.