VULCANO (VULC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. VULCANO has a market cap of $123,188.17 and $1.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VULCANO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 138.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

