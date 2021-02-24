Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. 643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

