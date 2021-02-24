Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $426,000 in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 3,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,647. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $907.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at $876,337.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.