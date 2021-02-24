Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,741. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

