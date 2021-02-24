Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $32.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $731.51. 1,355,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,764,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $827.10 and a 200 day moving average of $563.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

