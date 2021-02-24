Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $150.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,824,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

