Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 203.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,285 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $133.82. 475,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,555. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $378.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,824,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

