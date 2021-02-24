Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Watsco worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $246.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.59. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.