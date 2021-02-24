Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Mark Pettie Sells 2,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Pettie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

