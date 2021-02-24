Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,581 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.