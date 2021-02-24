Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,037. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. Scotiabank cut Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.