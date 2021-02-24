William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $17.03 Million Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 512.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,676 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Winmark by 30,024.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,952 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Winmark by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 68.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $177.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $210.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.01 and a 200-day moving average of $173.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

