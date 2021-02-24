William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,720 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $19,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $24,850,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $15,513,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

