William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 8,124 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR opened at $179.46 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $82.08 and a 52-week high of $192.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

