Windsor Group LTD Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 526,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. 1,009,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,360,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $311.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

