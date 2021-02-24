X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.74). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $69,312 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

