Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $20.48. Xperi shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 54,149 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPER. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

