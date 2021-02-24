YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $172,793.60 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $172,793.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hollie Sammons Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55.

YETI stock opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in YETI by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

