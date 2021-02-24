Zacks: Analysts Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report $297.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $284.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCMP traded up $11.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.03. 7,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

