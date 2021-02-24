Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report sales of $150.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $109.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $566.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $569.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $604.74 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $615.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,942 shares of company stock worth $7,607,743. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $99.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

