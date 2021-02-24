Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Agenus also reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 2,548,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

