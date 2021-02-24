Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post $181.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $252.40 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,930,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,252,766. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

