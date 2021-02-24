Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 31,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $30.08.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

