Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $20.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $21.45 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $18.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $86.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.89 billion to $89.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $89.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.27 billion to $93.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,336. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

