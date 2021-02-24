Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on CEL-SCI Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $40.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

