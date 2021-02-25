-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSHA opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

