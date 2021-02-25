$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

