$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.08. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $837,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 624,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $93.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

