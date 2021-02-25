159,736 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 159,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of CI Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,995,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,554,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $8,877,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,989,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $14.03 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

