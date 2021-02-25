$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the highest is $4.89 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 7,145,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

