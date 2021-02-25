$54.07 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $54.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.62 million to $57.51 million. Materialise posted sales of $56.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $200.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $203.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $223.62 million, with estimates ranging from $214.64 million to $232.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

MTLS traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. 538,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.13 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 715.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.