5,700 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $173,269,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DraftKings by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,197,000 after buying an additional 298,308 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,327,000 after buying an additional 242,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 35.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after buying an additional 368,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

DKNG opened at $60.28 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

