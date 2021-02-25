$67.16 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report sales of $67.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $70.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $266.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.16 million to $266.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 21,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,123. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

In other news, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $210,502.80. Also, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

