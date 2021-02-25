Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.42 ($24.02).

ARL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ARL opened at €22.32 ($26.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €29.44 ($34.64). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

