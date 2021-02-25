Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.21 ($24.96).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €22.32 ($26.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.53 and a 200-day moving average of €18.55. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a one year high of €29.44 ($34.64).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

