Academies Australasia Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AKG)

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Academies Australasia Group alerts:

In related news, insider John Schlederer bought 392,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$116,508.05 ($83,220.04).

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Academies Australasia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academies Australasia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.