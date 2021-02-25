Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 132,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,731 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

