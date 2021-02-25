Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.90

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

ANIOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

