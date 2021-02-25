ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. ACM Research also posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACM Research.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $2,328,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,089,670. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.36 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

