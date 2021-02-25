Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Acuity Brands worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

AYI stock opened at $127.72 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

