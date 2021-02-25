Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,795,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 645,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

