Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $18.58. 146,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 116,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.
Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.
