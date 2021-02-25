Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $18.58. 146,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 116,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Akouos alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 174,279 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter worth $35,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,517 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 383,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.