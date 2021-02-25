Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.22. 711,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,513,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $474.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.