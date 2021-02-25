Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,338,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 445,443 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 234,080 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.