Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.79.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $128.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $101,415.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,813. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ambarella by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ambarella by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

