Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.25-6.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.275-2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.64.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,329. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

