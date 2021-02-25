Analysts Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. TriNet Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,172 shares of company stock worth $11,123,382 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,696.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 316,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNET opened at $85.64 on Monday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

