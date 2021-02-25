Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading 9.7% Higher

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $33.04. 506,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 131,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,077,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,504,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,933,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

