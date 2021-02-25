Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.63 ($13.33).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,564.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,268.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.